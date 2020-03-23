Dr. Michael Hartman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hartman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Hartman, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Hartman, MD
Dr. Michael Hartman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Johns Creek, GA. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio and is affiliated with Fannin Regional Hospital and Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center.
Dr. Hartman's Office Locations
Georgia Brain & Spine Center9635 Ventana Way, Johns Creek, GA 30022 Directions (404) 446-4424
DeKalb Medical Physicians Group4181 Hospital Dr NE Ste 303, Covington, GA 30014 Directions (770) 979-8080
DeKalb Medical Physicians Group1755 Highway 34 E Ste 3400, Newnan, GA 30265 Directions (770) 979-8080
DeKalb Medical Physicians Group1600 Medical Way Ste 140, Snellville, GA 30078 Directions (770) 979-8080
Decatur2675 N Decatur Rd Ste 110, Decatur, GA 30033 Directions (770) 979-8080
Hospital Affiliations
- Fannin Regional Hospital
- Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Alliant Health Plans
- Ambetter
- American General
- American International Group (AIG)
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- Principal Financial Group
- Signature Health Alliance
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- Special Needs Plan
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hartman is an amazing Dr. and surgeon and goes above and beyond. Very thorough and I trust him completely! I even came from out of state to have my cervical fusion done! Can’t say enough good things!
About Dr. Michael Hartman, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1659377620
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Medical College of Ohio
- Neurosurgery
