Dr. Michael Harwood, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Harwood, MD is a Dermatologist in Westerly, RI. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with Backus Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Rash and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 35 Wells St, Westerly, RI 02891 Directions (401) 596-7736
Hospital Affiliations
- Backus Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Been seeing Dr. Harwood for at least 8 years and he has always helped me and always been accurate in his diagnosis'. He took the time again to listen and then decide a course of treatment and as always, my issues were resolved within the treatment time expected.
About Dr. Michael Harwood, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1083839138
Education & Certifications
- Warren Alpert School of Medicine
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Brown Medical School
- Dermatology
