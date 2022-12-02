See All Podiatrists in Newport Beach, CA
Super Profile

Dr. Michael Hattan, DPM

Podiatry
4.1 (9)
Map Pin Small Newport Beach, CA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Michael Hattan, DPM

Dr. Michael Hattan, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Dr. Hattan works at Newport Family Podiatry in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Achilles Tendinitis and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hattan's Office Locations

    Newport Family Podiatry
    Newport Family Podiatry
355 Placentia Ave Ste 101, Newport Beach, CA 92663
(949) 650-1900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Hammer Toe
Achilles Tendinitis
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe
Achilles Tendinitis
Foot Fracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Exostoses Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Care Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Infections Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Wounds Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 02, 2022
Dr. Michael Hatton is the best doctor I have ever met in my life. He is a no nonsense doctor and he tells you like it is. I feel that I could trust him with any type of surgery with my foot and I would never worry about it. If you have problems he can fix them. He has a big heart and he's a good father. This doctor has come in on Saturdays just to see me. All he ever asks from me was to follow the instructions that he gives me. Everything he said and I followed The instructions and I healed very quickly and my foot was very complicated. I would recommend this guy to anyone and I would trust him with my own family. I picked Dr. Hatton because they found out that he was a former Marine and former Marines are very Disciplined, conscientious and very focused. You cannot go wrong with this doctor and I'm glad I found them. He saved my foot from being removed. You will not go wrong with Dr. Hatton, Gary DeRemer
    About Dr. Michael Hattan, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588864532
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Long Beach Mem Med Ctr
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • California College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Hattan, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hattan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hattan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hattan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hattan works at Newport Family Podiatry in Newport Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Hattan’s profile.

    Dr. Hattan has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Achilles Tendinitis and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hattan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hattan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hattan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hattan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hattan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.