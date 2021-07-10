Dr. Michael Haughton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haughton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Haughton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Haughton, MD
Dr. Michael Haughton, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Murrells Inlet, SC. They specialize in Hematology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Conway Medical Center, Grand Strand Medical Center, Mcleod Loris Hospital, Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.
Dr. Haughton works at
Dr. Haughton's Office Locations
-
1
Tidelands Health Oncology at Murrells Inlet4181 Highway 17, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 Directions (843) 652-3600
Hospital Affiliations
- Conway Medical Center
- Grand Strand Medical Center
- Mcleod Loris Hospital
- Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
- Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Haughton?
Dr. Haughton is a very kind and caring physician . I wish him the best. I am going to miss him.
About Dr. Michael Haughton, MD
- Hematology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1316266208
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest Baptist Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haughton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haughton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haughton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haughton works at
Dr. Haughton has seen patients for Lung Cancer, Anemia and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haughton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Haughton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haughton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haughton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haughton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.