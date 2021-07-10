Overview of Dr. Michael Haughton, MD

Dr. Michael Haughton, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Murrells Inlet, SC. They specialize in Hematology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Conway Medical Center, Grand Strand Medical Center, Mcleod Loris Hospital, Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.



Dr. Haughton works at Tidelands Health Oncology in Murrells Inlet, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer, Anemia and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.