Overview of Dr. Michael Haupert, DO

Dr. Michael Haupert, DO is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 35 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Haupert works at Children's Hospital Of Michigan in West Bloomfield, MI with other offices in Detroit, MI, Royal Oak, MI and Dearborn, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media and Eustachian Tube Dysfunction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.