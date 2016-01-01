Dr. Michael Havel, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Havel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Havel, DDS
Overview
Dr. Michael Havel, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Arlington, TX.
Dr. Havel works at
Locations
-
1
North Arlington Dental Care770 Road To Six Flags St E Ste 174, Arlington, TX 76011 Directions (817) 252-4083Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Havel?
About Dr. Michael Havel, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1558939454
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Havel using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Havel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Havel works at
Dr. Havel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Havel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Havel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Havel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.