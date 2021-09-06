Overview

Dr. Michael Haverty, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Haverty works at Haverty Vanterpool & Allen Mds in Santa Maria, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.