Dr. Michael Havig, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Havig, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital, NCH Baker Downtown, NCH North Naples Hospital, Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge and Physicians Regional-Collier Boulevard.
Orthocollier1250 Pine Ridge Rd Ste 202, Naples, FL 34108 Directions (239) 325-1135Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lee Memorial Hospital
- NCH Baker Downtown
- NCH North Naples Hospital
- Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge
- Physicians Regional-Collier Boulevard
My wife and I have been patients of Dr. Havig many times over the years. We lead active lifestyles and he has performed rotator cuff surgery on my wife’s shoulder and a total replacement in one of her knees. He rebuilt my left shoulder after I destroyed the AC joint in a bike crash, he also is treated me for hip injuries. After listening to the less than satisfactory comments, friends and neighbors have made about other orthopedic specialists, I consider us extraordinarily lucky to be patients of Dr. Havig,’s. Also, he prefers to exhaust all other avenues before turning to surgery as a last resort.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1992775589
- The Orthopedic Specialty Hospital
- Emory University Hospital
- Vanderbilt University
- Princeton University
Dr. Havig has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Havig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
