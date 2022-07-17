Overview of Dr. Michael Hawks, MD

Dr. Michael Hawks, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Hawks works at Rothman Orthopaedics in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Broken Arm, Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) and Hip Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.