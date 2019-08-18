See All Anesthesiologists in Houma, LA
Dr. Michael Haydel, MD

Anesthesiology
3.2 (16)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Michael Haydel, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Houma, LA. They graduated from Louisiana Statue University and is affiliated with Ochsner Saint Mary, Terrebonne General Health System and Thibodaux Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Haydel works at Haydel Spine Pain & Wellness in Houma, LA with other offices in Thibodaux, LA and Lafayette, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Haydel Spine Pain & Wellness
    1022 Belanger St, Houma, LA 70360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 223-3132
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Haydel Spine Pain & Wellness
    2100 Audubon Ave, Thibodaux, LA 70301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 223-3132
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Haydel Spine Pain & Wellness
    1101 S College Rd Ste 202, Lafayette, LA 70503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 223-3132
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Saint Mary
  • Terrebonne General Health System
  • Thibodaux Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Herniated Disc
Low Back Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Herniated Disc
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Aug 18, 2019
    I’ve been seeing these guys for over 3 yrs. I can’t complain about anything since I’ve been going here. Inserting the pain pump has worked really well and because of this procedure, I’m not taking as many pain pills as I was without the pump. All of the questions that I’ve asked, they have answered so that me and my family know what’s going on.
    Bobby Cockerham in Houma, LA — Aug 18, 2019
    About Dr. Michael Haydel, MD

    • Anesthesiology
    • English
    • 1033198650
    Education & Certifications

    • Charity Hospital of New Orleans
    • University Medical Center - Lafayette, LA (Family Medicine)
    • Louisiana Statue University
    • Anesthesiology
