Dr. Michael Haydel, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Haydel, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Houma, LA. They graduated from Louisiana Statue University and is affiliated with Ochsner Saint Mary, Terrebonne General Health System and Thibodaux Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Haydel Spine Pain & Wellness1022 Belanger St, Houma, LA 70360 Directions (985) 223-3132Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Haydel Spine Pain & Wellness2100 Audubon Ave, Thibodaux, LA 70301 Directions (985) 223-3132Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Haydel Spine Pain & Wellness1101 S College Rd Ste 202, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions (985) 223-3132Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Saint Mary
- Terrebonne General Health System
- Thibodaux Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been seeing these guys for over 3 yrs. I can’t complain about anything since I’ve been going here. Inserting the pain pump has worked really well and because of this procedure, I’m not taking as many pain pills as I was without the pump. All of the questions that I’ve asked, they have answered so that me and my family know what’s going on.
About Dr. Michael Haydel, MD
- Anesthesiology
- English
- 1033198650
Education & Certifications
- Charity Hospital of New Orleans
- University Medical Center - Lafayette, LA (Family Medicine)
- Louisiana Statue University
- Anesthesiology
