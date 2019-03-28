Overview of Dr. Michael Hayes, MD

Dr. Michael Hayes, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Marion, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Galion Community Hospital, Hardin Memorial Hospital, Knox Community Hospital, Marion General Hospital, Mary Rutan Hospital, Riverside Methodist Hospital and Wyandot Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Hayes works at Marion Area Physicians, LLC in Marion, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.