Dr. Michael Hayes, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hayes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Hayes, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Hayes, DO is a Dermatologist in Peoria, IL.
Dr. Hayes works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Peoria Ambulatory Surgery Center4909 N Glen Park Place Rd, Peoria, IL 61614 Directions (309) 691-7479Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 6:00pmSaturday7:00am - 6:00pm
-
2
Normal Office2100 Jacobssen Dr, Normal, IL 61761 Directions (309) 268-9980
-
3
Morton Office410 Maxine Dr, Morton, IL 61550 Directions (309) 263-7546
-
4
Soderstrom Skin Institute60 S Soangetaha Rd, Galesburg, IL 61401 Directions (309) 344-5777
-
5
Peru Office2200 Marquette Rd, Peru, IL 61354 Directions (815) 224-7400
-
6
Soderstrom Dermatology Center Sc1800 E 54th St Ste B, Davenport, IA 52807 Directions (563) 344-7546
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hayes?
Timely appointment--Dr Hayes was informative about the areas of concern. Biopsies performed without problems. Thank you
About Dr. Michael Hayes, DO
- Dermatology
- English, Spanish
- 1912017245
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hayes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hayes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hayes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hayes works at
Dr. Hayes has seen patients for Dermatitis, Excision of Skin Lesion and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hayes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hayes speaks Spanish.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Hayes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hayes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hayes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hayes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.