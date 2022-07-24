Overview of Dr. Michael Hayman, MD

Dr. Michael Hayman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus and Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Hayman works at OrthoArizona in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Hip Fracture, Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.