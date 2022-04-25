Dr. Michael Healy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Healy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Healy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Healy, MD
Dr. Michael Healy, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL HUMAN MED|Michigan State University and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital, ProMedica Bay Park Hospital and ProMedica Wildwood Orthopaedic and Spine Hospital.
Dr. Healy works at
Dr. Healy's Office Locations
-
1
Promedica Spine Care - Toledo2130 W Central Ave Ste 105, Toledo, OH 43606 Directions (419) 291-4590
Hospital Affiliations
- McLaren St. Luke's
- Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital
- ProMedica Bay Park Hospital
- ProMedica Wildwood Orthopaedic and Spine Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Frontpath Health Coalition
- HealthPartners
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Mutual of Omaha
- NGS CoreSource
- Paramount
- Priority Health
- Simplifi
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
My father went to Dr. Healy because he had numbness in this arms. Dr. Healy was great talking to my 85 yr father. He really is focus on the patient and explains in ways them relate to. The surgery went well and now the numbness is gone. Thank you Dr. Healy and staff!
About Dr. Michael Healy, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1245233683
Education & Certifications
- Chldrns Hospital|Graduate Hospital Epilsepsy Center
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania|University of Pennsylvania
- U Pa|University PA
- MI STATE UNIV COLL HUMAN MED|Michigan State University
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Healy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Healy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Healy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Healy works at
Dr. Healy has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Myelopathy and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Healy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Healy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Healy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Healy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Healy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.