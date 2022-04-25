See All Neurosurgeons in Toledo, OH
Dr. Michael Healy, MD

Neurosurgery
4.0 (42)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Healy, MD

Dr. Michael Healy, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL HUMAN MED|Michigan State University and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital, ProMedica Bay Park Hospital and ProMedica Wildwood Orthopaedic and Spine Hospital.

Dr. Healy works at ProMedica Physicians Neurosurgery in Toledo, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Myelopathy and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Healy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Promedica Spine Care - Toledo
    2130 W Central Ave Ste 105, Toledo, OH 43606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 291-4590

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • McLaren St. Luke's
  • Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital
  • ProMedica Bay Park Hospital
  • ProMedica Wildwood Orthopaedic and Spine Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Myelopathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Myelopathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation, Adult Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation, Pediatric Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Glioblastoma Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Malignant Glioma Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Shunts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shunts
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hematoma Chevron Icon
Thoracic Disc Disorders Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Frontpath Health Coalition
    • HealthPartners
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Paramount
    • Priority Health
    • Simplifi
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Apr 25, 2022
    My father went to Dr. Healy because he had numbness in this arms. Dr. Healy was great talking to my 85 yr father. He really is focus on the patient and explains in ways them relate to. The surgery went well and now the numbness is gone. Thank you Dr. Healy and staff!
    — Apr 25, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michael Healy, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245233683
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Chldrns Hospital|Graduate Hospital Epilsepsy Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania|University of Pennsylvania
    Residency
    Internship
    • U Pa|University PA
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • MI STATE UNIV COLL HUMAN MED|Michigan State University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Healy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Healy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Healy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Healy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Healy works at ProMedica Physicians Neurosurgery in Toledo, OH. View the full address on Dr. Healy’s profile.

    Dr. Healy has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Myelopathy and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Healy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Healy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Healy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Healy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Healy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

