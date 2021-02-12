Overview

Dr. Michael Heaphy, MD is a Dermatologist in Lima, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Lima Memorial Health System, Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Heaphy works at West Ohio Dermatology, Dr. Heaphy in Lima, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Skin Lesion, Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion and Skin Discoloration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.