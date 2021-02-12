Dr. Michael Heaphy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heaphy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Heaphy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Heaphy, MD is a Dermatologist in Lima, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Lima Memorial Health System, Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Dr. Heaphy works at
Locations
-
1
West Ohio Dermatology, Dr. Heaphy750 W High St Ste 300, Lima, OH 45801 Directions (419) 229-6781Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 3:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 3:00pmSaturday7:30am - 11:00amSundayClosed
-
2
Prohealth Neurosurgery and Neurology1005 Bellefontaine Ave Ste 225, Lima, OH 45804 Directions (419) 229-6781
Hospital Affiliations
- Lima Memorial Health System
- Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Great experience, Doctor Heaphy really cares about people and knows what he is doing. Very precise and explains things very well. If you have anything suspicious appear, please make an appointment. Staff great.
About Dr. Michael Heaphy, MD
- Dermatology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1821011057
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
- Dermatology

