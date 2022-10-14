Dr. Michael Heavey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heavey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Heavey, MD
Dr. Michael Heavey, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fenton, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis.
Fenton Office1011 Bowles Ave Ste 425, Fenton, MO 63026 Directions (636) 496-5030
- SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton
- SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis
I have know him professionally and as a patient for over 10 years and the group plus him are excellent! Very compassionate and with a great sense of humor to boot!
- Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
Dr. Heavey has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heavey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
