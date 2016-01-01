See All General Surgeons in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Michael Heid, DO

General Surgery
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Michael Heid, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine|Southeastern University of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Heid works at Envision Surgical Services in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Savannah Neurology Specialists, PC
    3627 University Blvd S Ste 305, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 639-4276

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Rib Fracture
Wound Repair
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Rib Fracture

Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Homestate Health Plan
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Michael Heid, DO

    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1710037692
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Miami / Ryder Trauma Center|University of Miami Hospital
    Residency
    • Sun Coast Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine|Southeastern University of Osteopathic Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Heid, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Heid has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Heid accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Heid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Heid works at Envision Surgical Services in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Heid’s profile.

    Dr. Heid has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Heid. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heid.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

