Dr. Michael Heid, DO
Overview
Dr. Michael Heid, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine|Southeastern University of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Savannah Neurology Specialists, PC3627 University Blvd S Ste 305, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 639-4276
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Heid, DO
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / Ryder Trauma Center|University of Miami Hospital
- Sun Coast Hospital
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine|Southeastern University of Osteopathic Medicine
- Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heid has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
