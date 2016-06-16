Dr. Michael Heili, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heili is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Heili, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Heili, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Sheboygan, WI. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health and is affiliated with HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital, HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center, HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.
Dr. Heili works at
Locations
Prevea Sheboygan Medical Office Building3113 Saemann Ave, Sheboygan, WI 53081 Directions (920) 452-4911
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center
- HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital
- HSHS St. Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
What a great doctor! Dr Heili performed a hiatal hernia surgery on my father at St. Nicholas in Sheboygan. He came to the room with pictures and explained every step in detail. He also answered our various stupid questions with kindness and patience.
About Dr. Michael Heili, MD
- General Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Olathe Med Center
- General Surgery, Naval Medical Center, Portsmouth, Va.
- Usn Hospital
- University Of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heili has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heili accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heili has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heili works at
Dr. Heili has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy and Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heili on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Heili. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heili.
