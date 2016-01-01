See All Pediatricians in Metairie, LA
Dr. Michael Heller Jr, MD

Pediatrics
25 years of experience

Dr. Michael Heller Jr, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans.

Dr. Heller Jr works at Napoleon Pediatrics in Metairie, LA with other offices in New Orleans, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Heller Jr's Office Locations

    Chmpc After Hours
    3040 33rd St, Metairie, LA 70001 (504) 219-0880
    St. Charles Health Center Touro Maternal Fetal Medicine
    3700 Saint Charles Ave Fl 7, New Orleans, LA 70115 (504) 897-4242

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Wellness Examination
Dermatitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Wellness Examination
Dermatitis

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Wellness Examination
Dermatitis
Abdominal Pain
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acne
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Balanoposthitis
Boil
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Chickenpox
Circumcision
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Cystic Fibrosis
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Ear Ache
Esophagitis
Fever
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Ganglion Cyst
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hives
Hydrocele
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Immunization Administration
Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Lice
Limb Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Polyuria
Post-Vaccination Fever
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm
Separation Anxiety
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
Swine Flu
Tension Headache
Throat Pain
Torticollis
Tremor
Viral Infection
Warts
Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Michael Heller Jr, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1215931944
    • Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
    Dr. Heller Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Heller Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Heller Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

