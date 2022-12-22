Overview

Dr. Michael Hellinger, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine.



Dr. Hellinger works at The Colorectal Care Center of South Florida in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Destruction of Anal Tumor and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.