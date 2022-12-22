Dr. Michael Hellinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hellinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Hellinger, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Hellinger, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine.
Dr. Hellinger works at
Locations
-
1
The Colorectal Care Center of South Florida3659 S Miami Ave Ste 3003, Miami, FL 33133 Directions (305) 858-1515
-
2
The Colorectal Care Center of South Florida2600 SW 3rd Ave Ste 650, Miami, FL 33129 Directions (305) 858-1515Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hellinger?
Good doctor and very caring staff, especially Mary.
About Dr. Michael Hellinger, MD
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1124084413
Education & Certifications
- Orlando Regl Med Center
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University of Miami School of Medicine
- Tufts University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hellinger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hellinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hellinger works at
Dr. Hellinger has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Destruction of Anal Tumor and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hellinger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hellinger speaks Spanish.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Hellinger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hellinger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hellinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hellinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.