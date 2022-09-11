Dr. Michael Hellman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hellman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Hellman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Hellman, MD
Dr. Michael Hellman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College and is affiliated with Saint Luke's East Hospital and Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City.
Dr. Hellman works at
Dr. Hellman's Office Locations
-
1
Rockhill Orthopaedic Specialists - Lee's Summit120 NE Saint Lukes Blvd, Lees Summit, MO 64086 Directions (816) 246-4302
-
2
Rockhill Orthopaedic Specialists - Blue Springs600 NE Adams Dairy Pkwy, Blue Springs, MO 64014 Directions (816) 246-4302
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Luke's East Hospital
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hellman?
Dr. Hellman, & his team, did both my knee replacements, the first in one April 2022 & the second one, which I am still recuperating from, in Aug. He & his staff were both friendly & professional. They really listened the me & patiently answered all the questions I had about the surgeries. His PA Austin Christianson was also very helpful. They both took the time with me to help me understand the surgery, & it's risks, as well as, what to expect when recuperating. They are also very helpful if you have questions after your surgery. I emailed Dr. Hellman on a Friday with a no n urgent question on medication. I did not expect an answer back before Mon., but I had an answer back the next day (Sunday). Dr. Hellman is a very busy surgeon, yet he & his staff see to care about each of their patients. I have had very little pain & my PT says I am doing great with the PT. I would/& have recommended others to doc who may be thinking of any orthopedic surgery to help them with their problems.
About Dr. Michael Hellman, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1114214970
Education & Certifications
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- Rush Presbyterian-St. Luke's Medical Center-Chicago
- Rush-Presbyterian-St. Luke's Medical Center/Cook County Hospital
- Jefferson Medical College
- Lehigh University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hellman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hellman accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hellman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hellman works at
Dr. Hellman has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hellman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Hellman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hellman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hellman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hellman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.