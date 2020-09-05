Dr. Michael Hellwege, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hellwege is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Hellwege, MD
Dr. Michael Hellwege, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Warner Robins, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Oral Roberts Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Houston Medical Center.
Dr. Hellwege's Office Locations
Surgical Associates PC1701 Watson Blvd, Warner Robins, GA 31093 Directions (478) 923-0144
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
excellent no nonsense and accelerated all schedules to get colon cancer removed right away. felt it was a top priority to get surgery done without delay associated with holiday weekend
About Dr. Michael Hellwege, MD
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1649228792
Education & Certifications
- Georgia Baptist Hospital
- Oral Roberts Univ Sch Of Med
- Oral Roberts University / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hellwege has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hellwege accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hellwege has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hellwege has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hellwege on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Hellwege. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hellwege.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hellwege, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hellwege appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.