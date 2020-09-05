See All General Surgeons in Warner Robins, GA
Dr. Michael Hellwege, MD

General Surgery
4.3 (49)
Map Pin Small Warner Robins, GA
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Hellwege, MD

Dr. Michael Hellwege, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Warner Robins, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Oral Roberts Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Houston Medical Center.

Dr. Hellwege works at Surgical Associates Of Warner Robins in Warner Robins, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hellwege's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Surgical Associates PC
    1701 Watson Blvd, Warner Robins, GA 31093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (478) 923-0144

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Abdominal Pain
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Assurant Health
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (40)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michael Hellwege, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1649228792
    Education & Certifications

    • Georgia Baptist Hospital
    • Oral Roberts Univ Sch Of Med
    • Oral Roberts University / School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Hellwege, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hellwege is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hellwege has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hellwege has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hellwege works at Surgical Associates Of Warner Robins in Warner Robins, GA. View the full address on Dr. Hellwege’s profile.

    Dr. Hellwege has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hellwege on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. Hellwege. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hellwege.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hellwege, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hellwege appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

