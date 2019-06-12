Dr. Michael Helms, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Helms is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Helms, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from Mt Sinai Medical Center.
Indy Podiatry9240 N Meridian St Ste 260, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 573-4250
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
My foot pain was to the point where it prohibited me from doing the activities I love to do like hiking. Additionally it impeded me from doing normal day to day activities such as walking without pain. Thanks to Dr. Helms, who I believe is an outstanding podiatrist, preformed a complicated foot surgery which was very successful. This surgery resulted in my abilities to return to my normal activities and do the things I love to do which I will forever be grateful.
- Podiatry
- English
- 1215038799
- Mt Sinai Medical Center
- Foot Surgery
Dr. Helms has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Helms accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Helms has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Helms has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Helms on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Helms. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Helms.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Helms, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Helms appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.