Dr. Michael Helms, DPM

Podiatry
4.0 (32)
Map Pin Small Indianapolis, IN
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Helms, DPM

Dr. Michael Helms, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from Mt Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Helms works at Indy Podiatry, Indianapolis, IN in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Helms' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Indy Podiatry
    9240 N Meridian St Ste 260, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 573-4250

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jun 12, 2019
    My foot pain was to the point where it prohibited me from doing the activities I love to do like hiking. Additionally it impeded me from doing normal day to day activities such as walking without pain. Thanks to Dr. Helms, who I believe is an outstanding podiatrist, preformed a complicated foot surgery which was very successful. This surgery resulted in my abilities to return to my normal activities and do the things I love to do which I will forever be grateful.
    Cheryl Brown in Indianapolis , IN — Jun 12, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Helms, DPM
    About Dr. Michael Helms, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • 1215038799
    Education & Certifications

    • Mt Sinai Medical Center
    • Foot Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Helms, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Helms is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Helms has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Helms has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Helms works at Indy Podiatry, Indianapolis, IN in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Dr. Helms’s profile.

    Dr. Helms has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Helms on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Helms. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Helms.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Helms, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Helms appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

