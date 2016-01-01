Dr. Michael Hendel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hendel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Hendel, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Hendel, MD
Dr. Michael Hendel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mankato, MN.
Dr. Hendel works at
Dr. Hendel's Office Locations
-
1
Mayo Health System1025 Marsh St, Mankato, MN 56001 Directions (507) 260-3535Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hendel?
About Dr. Michael Hendel, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- Male
- 1154688208
Education & Certifications
- Orthopedic Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hendel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hendel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hendel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hendel works at
Dr. Hendel has seen patients for Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hendel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hendel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hendel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hendel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hendel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.