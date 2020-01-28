Dr. Michael Henke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Henke, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Henke, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Mandeville, LA. They graduated from LSUHSC New Orleans School of Medicine.
Dr. Henke works at
Locations
Northshore Child Psychiatry Direct1305 W Causeway Approach, Mandeville, LA 70471 Directions (985) 276-9460Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 11:00am
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very caring and helpful. One of the few doctors I've met that actually really listens to my concerns and addresses them appropriately and thoroughly.
About Dr. Michael Henke, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1013204817
Education & Certifications
- LSUHSC New Orleans Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Fellowship
- LSU/Ochsner Adult Psychiatry Residency
- LSUHSC New Orleans School of Medicine
- Millsaps College
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Henke accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henke works at
Dr. Henke has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Henke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Henke. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henke.
