Dr. Henner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Henner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Henner, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Longwood, FL. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatopathology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Henner works at
Locations
-
1
Dermatology Group PA515 W State Road 434 Ste 210, Longwood, FL 32750 Directions (407) 332-8080
-
2
Dermatology Group2850 Morningside Dr, Mount Dora, FL 32757 Directions (352) 383-0733
- 3 521 W State Road 434 Ste 202, Longwood, FL 32750 Directions (407) 332-8080
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Henner?
Excellent Dr., nurses and staff. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Michael Henner, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1396704649
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Dermatopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Henner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henner works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Henner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.