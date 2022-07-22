Overview

Dr. Michael Henry, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Henry works at Henry Fertility in Carmel, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.