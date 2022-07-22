Dr. Michael Henry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Henry, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Henry Fertility201 Pennsylvania Pkwy Ste 325, Carmel, IN 46280 Directions (317) 817-1800
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
He is extremely caring and compassionate. Thanks to Dr. Henry I have my 2 babies after years of trying.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1326148305
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Henry has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Henry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henry.
