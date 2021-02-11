Overview of Dr. Michael Henry, MD

Dr. Michael Henry, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.



Dr. Henry works at Montefiore Spine Center in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), ADHD and-or ADD and Adjustment Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.