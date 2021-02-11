Dr. Henry has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Henry, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Henry, MD
Dr. Michael Henry, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.
Dr. Henry's Office Locations
Massachusetts General Hospital55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 726-2000Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Bipolar Treatment Center50 Staniford St Ste 580, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 726-5855
Massachusetts General Hospital15 Parkman St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 724-5600
Hospital Affiliations
- Massachusetts General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Henry is the gold standard for the treatment of bipolar. He gives you his cell#, and is very kind, patient, and extremely thoughtful. He is also very willing to adjust and work with medication and scheduling. I have never been in the hospital under his care. I have lost 110 lbs from previously being over medicated and am now a normal weight and heathy.I have struggled my whole life and have finally found hope and peace. I will continue to build a more functional, normal life with his expertise.
About Dr. Michael Henry, MD
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1346354222
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
Dr. Henry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henry has seen patients for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), ADHD and-or ADD and Adjustment Disorder , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Henry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Henry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henry.
