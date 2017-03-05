Dr. Michael Henry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Henry, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center and Kaweah Health Medical Center.
Eye Surgical & Medical Associates Inc.5021 W Noble Ave Ste A, Visalia, CA 93277 Directions (559) 627-9393
Hospital Affiliations
- Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center
- Kaweah Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
From the onset, Dr. Henry was professional, informative, reassuring, and kind. The Dr's entire treatment team echoed his positive treatment skills. I would definitely recommend Dr. Henry to all of my family and friends. Excellent surgeon and surgical team.
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1689644817
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
