Dr. Michael Henry, MD

Ophthalmology
4.6 (9)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Henry, MD

Dr. Michael Henry, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center and Kaweah Health Medical Center.

Dr. Henry works at Eye Surgical & Medical Associates Inc. in Visalia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Eyelid Surgery and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Dr. Henry's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Eye Surgical & Medical Associates Inc.
    5021 W Noble Ave Ste A, Visalia, CA 93277 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 627-9393

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center
  • Kaweah Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Sclera Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbit Evisceration Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 05, 2017
    From the onset, Dr. Henry was professional, informative, reassuring, and kind. The Dr's entire treatment team echoed his positive treatment skills. I would definitely recommend Dr. Henry to all of my family and friends. Excellent surgeon and surgical team.
    D. B. in Porterville, CA — Mar 05, 2017
    About Dr. Michael Henry, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 21 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1689644817
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
