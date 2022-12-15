Dr. Michael Herbenick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herbenick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Herbenick, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Herbenick, MD
Dr. Michael Herbenick, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Centerville, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital South, Miami Valley Hospital North, Upper Valley Medical Center, Atrium Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital.
Premier Orthopedics at Miami Valley Hospital South Campus2400 Miami Valley Dr Ste 160, Centerville, OH 45459 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Upper Valley Medical Center
- Atrium Medical Center
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Took the time to explain and answer all my ??s...intern was right on the money with diagnosis.. Dr confirmed
About Dr. Michael Herbenick, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1275565020
Education & Certifications
- Kerlan-Jobe Orthopedic Clinic
- Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine
- Wright State School Of Medicine
- Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Herbenick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herbenick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Herbenick using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Herbenick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Herbenick has seen patients for Joint Pain, Rotator Cuff Tear and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Herbenick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
90 patients have reviewed Dr. Herbenick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herbenick.
