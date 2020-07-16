Overview of Dr. Michael Herbowy, MD

Dr. Michael Herbowy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Herbowy works at Periodontal Centers of Rochester in Rochester, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.