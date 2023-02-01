See All Radiation Oncologists in Round Rock, TX
Dr. Michael Herman, MD

Radiation Oncology
5.0 (46)
Map Pin Small Round Rock, TX
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Herman, MD

Dr. Michael Herman, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center.

Dr. Herman works at Texas Oncology in Round Rock, TX with other offices in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Herman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Round Rock
    2410 Round Rock Ave Ste 150, Round Rock, TX 78681 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 341-8724
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Austin North Radiation Oncology
    12221 Renfert Way Ste 120, Austin, TX 78758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 873-8900
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. David's North Austin Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Gynecologic Cancer
Vulvar Cancer
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Gynecologic Cancer
Vulvar Cancer

Treatment frequency



Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
High-Dose Rate (HDR) Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Radiation Therapy Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Body Radiotherapy (SBRT) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthSource of Ohio
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • PacifiCare Health Systems
    • PHCS
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • Preferred Health Systems
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Prudential
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (46)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Lelgh Holt — Feb 01, 2023
    About Dr. Michael Herman, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1134419955
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • U of TX Hth Sci Ctr
    Medical Education
    • U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
    Board Certifications
    • Radiation Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Herman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Herman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Herman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Herman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

