Overview

Dr. Michael Herman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Technion-Israel Institute of Technology / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.



Dr. Herman works at Mount Sinai Health System in New York, NY with other offices in Paramus, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

