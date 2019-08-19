Overview

Dr. Michael Herman, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fleming Island, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University|Nova Southeastern University Ft. Lauderdale, FL and is affiliated with HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital and Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital.



Dr. Herman works at Borland-Groover Clinic in Fleming Island, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Malnutrition, Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.