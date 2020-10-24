See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Michael Hernandez, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (8)
Call for new patient details
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Hernandez, MD

Dr. Michael Hernandez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Florida State University, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.

Dr. Hernandez works at Dedicated Senior Medical Center of Florida LLC in Jacksonville, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hernandez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dedicated Senior Medical Center of Florida LLC
    3059 EDGEWOOD AVE W, Jacksonville, FL 32209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 628-6117

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Confusion Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 24, 2020
    Oct 24, 2020
    About Dr. Michael Hernandez, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1609929405
    Education & Certifications

    • Florida State University, College Of Medicine
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hernandez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hernandez works at Dedicated Senior Medical Center of Florida LLC in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Hernandez’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hernandez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

