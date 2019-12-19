See All General Surgeons in Morristown, NJ
Dr. Michael Hernando, MD

General Surgery
3.6 (22)
Map Pin Small Morristown, NJ
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Hernando, MD

Dr. Michael Hernando, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Saint Clare's Denville Hospital.

Dr. Hernando works at Morristown Surgical Associates, Morristown, NJ in Morristown, NJ with other offices in Denville, NJ and Newton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Incisional Hernia and Intestinal Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hernando's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Morristown
    435 South St Ste 230B, Morristown, NJ 07960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 267-2838
  2. 2
    Morristown Surgical Associates
    16 Pocono Rd Ste 216, Denville, NJ 07834 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 267-2838
  3. 3
    Newton office
    183 High St Ste 1500, Newton, NJ 07860 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 267-2838
  4. 4
    San Agstin Norman B MD PA Facf
    344 South St, Morristown, NJ 07960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 267-2838

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Morristown Medical Center
  • Saint Clare's Denville Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Healthfirst
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 19, 2019
    I'm 66 and had surgery for inguinal hernia 16 weeks ago by Dr. Hernando and am so glad I finally had done. I waited nearly 5 years avoiding surgery , big mistake. When another illness made the hernia a much bigger issue to deal with I realized I should have had it fixed early on. Dr. Hernando did a fantastic job in every way . He's the best and did the robotic type surgery which you have to look really hard to even notice anything was done and that was just 16 weeks back. I feel fantastic and am doing sprints and back at the gym anticipating skiing this season. If I need something done in the future , I will go to only him. He is absolutely the man to see.
    Ron Latella — Dec 19, 2019
    About Dr. Michael Hernando, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1902017296
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Morristown Memorial Hosp
    Medical Education
    • New York Medical College
    Undergraduate School
    • RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Hernando, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hernando is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hernando has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hernando has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hernando has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Incisional Hernia and Intestinal Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hernando on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Hernando. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hernando.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hernando, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hernando appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

