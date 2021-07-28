Dr. Michael Hernon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hernon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Hernon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Hernon, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Bloomfield, CT. They graduated from University of Massachusett and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group10 Jolley Dr Ste 102, Bloomfield, CT 06002 Directions (860) 548-7335
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group100 Hazard Ave Ste 206, Enfield, CT 06082 Directions (860) 548-7336
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Had a routine exam today. Was extremely anxious prior not knowing what to expect. He was absolutely amazing. Made me feel comfortable, kept me updated, would 10/10 recommend and use again!
About Dr. Michael Hernon, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
- 1700171659
Education & Certifications
- Boston Medical Center
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- University of Massachusett
- Colon & Rectal Surgery, Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hernon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hernon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hernon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hernon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hernon.
