Dr. Michael Herrera, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Gateway Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.



Dr. Herrera works at Complete Care Medicine, INC in Gilbert, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.