Dr. Michael Hersh, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Hersh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from State University Of New York At Stony Brook and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.
Locations
1
Northwest Gastroenterologists1415 S ARLINGTON HEIGHTS RD, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 439-1005Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Center for Advanced Therapeutic Endoscop880 W Central Rd Ste 4500, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 398-2777
3
Buffalo Grove Office1450 Busch Pkwy, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089 Directions (847) 759-8640Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday7:00am - 12:00pm
4
Northwest Community Hospital800 W Central Rd, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 618-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Super friendly and very knowledgeable. He's a great doctor!
About Dr. Michael Hersh, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Barnes-Jewish Hospital - Washington University School of Medicine
- State University Of New York At Stony Brook
- Gastroenterology
