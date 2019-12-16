Overview

Dr. Michael Hersh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from State University Of New York At Stony Brook and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.



Dr. Hersh works at Northwest Gastroenterologists in Arlington Heights, IL with other offices in Buffalo Grove, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.