Overview

Dr. Michael Hershey, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in West Islip, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from GOA UNIVERSITY / GOA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Hershey works at Eric Fanaee, MD in West Islip, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.