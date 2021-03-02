See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Michael Hervey, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.8 (26)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Hervey, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They completed their residency with Saint Joseph's Hospital

Dr. Hervey works at Premier OB/GYN, LLC in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, Amniocentesis and Maternal Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Dr. Pooja Doehrman, MD
Dr. Pooja Doehrman, MD
5.0 (1)
Dr. Andrew Rivara, MD
Dr. Andrew Rivara, MD
5.0 (1)
Dr. Danielle Stovaw, MD
Dr. Danielle Stovaw, MD
3.2 (9)
Locations

    Premier Ob/gyn LLC
    6707 N 19th Ave Ste 222, Phoenix, AZ 85015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 241-1717
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaginal Delivery and VBAC
Amniocentesis
Maternal Anemia
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 02, 2021
    Highly highly recommend!! I wanted to find an office that had patient centered care, since my past experience with OBGYN doctors was not so good. After reading so many stellar reviews on Dr. Hervey, I decided to give him a try. From the moment I walked in I knew I was in the right place. Dr. Hervey and his staff werbe amazing! He truly restored my trust in doctors. Every appointment he took the time to talk with my husband and I to address any concerns and gave me all the reassurance that I needed every time. Dr. Hervey is absolutely the best doctor out there and is very knowledgeable and personable. My only regret was that I didn't have him as my OBGYN with my first pregnancy. I can’t thank him and his team enough for the exceptional care!! From the front office staff, MA's, midwives, and Dr. Hervey himself!! Thank you for taking great care of Kasthton and I during my final pregnancy.
    Mecka Edwards — Mar 02, 2021
    About Dr. Michael Hervey, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1922132414
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Saint Joseph's Hospital
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Hervey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hervey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hervey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hervey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hervey works at Premier OB/GYN, LLC in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Hervey’s profile.

    Dr. Hervey has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, Amniocentesis and Maternal Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hervey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Hervey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hervey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hervey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hervey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.