Dr. Michael Hibner, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.8 (44)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Michael Hibner, MD

Dr. Michael Hibner, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They completed their fellowship with Mayo Clinic Scottsdale Advanced Gyn Surgery

Dr. Hibner works at Practice in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain, Endometriosis and Adenomyosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Dr. Hibner's Office Locations

    Practice
    500 W Thomas Rd Ste 680, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 406-6017

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pelvic Pain
Endometriosis
Adenomyosis
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Dorsal Nerve Injuries Chevron Icon
Dorsal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Male Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Arizona PHCS
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CRS
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Healthcare Connect
    • Humana
    • LifeWise
    • Medicare
    • Mercy Care
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • PHCS
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Apr 09, 2022
    2008- After an unsuccessful Pudendal Nerve Entrapment surgery in France, Dr. HIbner and the Barrow Clinic helped me survive it. Dr. Jameka Price, an UR-GYN (OU-Tulsa) offered me a treatment which did eliminate the PNE pain. She does the treatment every six months and the pain simply has not returned. My thanks to the medical people who worked so hard to overcome this debilitating condition. Thanks!
    Carlan King — Apr 09, 2022
    About Dr. Michael Hibner, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Polish
    NPI Number
    • 1992817969
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo Clinic Scottsdale Advanced Gyn Surgery
    Residency
    • John H. Stroger, Jr. Hospital Of Cook County
    Internship
    • Medical University of Warsaw
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hibner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hibner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hibner has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain, Endometriosis and Adenomyosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hibner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Hibner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hibner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hibner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hibner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

