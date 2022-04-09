Dr. Hibner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Hibner, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Hibner, MD
Dr. Michael Hibner, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They completed their fellowship with Mayo Clinic Scottsdale Advanced Gyn Surgery
Dr. Hibner's Office Locations
Practice500 W Thomas Rd Ste 680, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions (602) 406-6017
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
2008- After an unsuccessful Pudendal Nerve Entrapment surgery in France, Dr. HIbner and the Barrow Clinic helped me survive it. Dr. Jameka Price, an UR-GYN (OU-Tulsa) offered me a treatment which did eliminate the PNE pain. She does the treatment every six months and the pain simply has not returned. My thanks to the medical people who worked so hard to overcome this debilitating condition. Thanks!
About Dr. Michael Hibner, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, French and Polish
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic Scottsdale Advanced Gyn Surgery
- John H. Stroger, Jr. Hospital Of Cook County
- Medical University of Warsaw
