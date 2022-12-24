Dr. Michael Hickham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hickham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Hickham, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Hickham, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.
ENT Specialists of Metairie4315 Houma Blvd Ste 401, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 889-5335Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- East Jefferson General Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PPO Plus
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I have had to return home from PA to help with my parents health care and needs. My mom has alzheimers and dad has cancer. When they met Dr. Hickham, they were very impressed with his bedside manner and positive disposition. Dr. Hickham was able to use myochsner CT scans and write ups to diagnose something that has been bothering mom for at least a year but no one could figure out. Finally, with a small surgery and antibiotics in the sinuses, she will finally get rid of this terrible cough that haunts her constantly. Thank you for your patience and kindness towards my parents! For being so professional, caring and compassionate. It matters!
- Sleep Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1518967793
- American College Of Surgeons
- Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
- Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- Allergy & Immunology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Hickham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hickham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Hickham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hickham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hickham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hickham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.