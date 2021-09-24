Dr. Michael Higgins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Higgins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Higgins, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Higgins, MD
Dr. Michael Higgins, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hampton, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Med Univ and is affiliated with Riverside Regional Medical Center, Sentara Careplex Hospital, Sentara Obici Hospital and Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center.
Tidewater Orthopaedics901 Enterprise Pkwy Ste 900, Hampton, VA 23666 Directions (757) 827-2480Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Tidewater Orthopaedics4037 IRONBOUND RD, Williamsburg, VA 23188 Directions (757) 206-1004Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
CarePlex Orthopaedic Ambulatory Surgery Center (COASC)3000 Coliseum Dr, Hampton, VA 23666 Directions (757) 736-4100
Sentara Medical Group3920A Bridge Rd Ste 305, Suffolk, VA 23435 Directions (757) 446-8950
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
- Sentara Careplex Hospital
- Sentara Obici Hospital
- Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center
I am three years out from knee surgery with Dr. Higgins to clean up some loose cartilage. I have had no problems and no pain. I can exercise freely, but limit the amount of weight-bearing exercise I do. I am very grateful for Dr. Higgins' excellent care.
About Dr. Michael Higgins, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Roanoke Orthopedic Center
- SUNY Upstate Medical University
- SUNY Upstate Med Univ
- Orthopedic Surgery
