Overview of Dr. Michael Higgins, MD

Dr. Michael Higgins, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hampton, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Med Univ and is affiliated with Riverside Regional Medical Center, Sentara Careplex Hospital, Sentara Obici Hospital and Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Higgins works at Tidewater Orthopaedics in Hampton, VA with other offices in Williamsburg, VA and Suffolk, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.