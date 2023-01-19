Dr. Michael Highhouse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Highhouse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Highhouse, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Highhouse, MD
Dr. Michael Highhouse, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Lafayette East and Franciscan Health Rensselaer.
Dr. Highhouse works at
Dr. Highhouse's Office Locations
-
1
Lafayette Orthopaedic Clinic1411 S Creasy Ln Ste 120, Lafayette, IN 47905 Directions (765) 447-4165
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Lafayette East
- Franciscan Health Rensselaer
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Encore Health Network
- Humana
- MDwise
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- PHCS
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Highhouse?
Excellent
About Dr. Michael Highhouse, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1447229430
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Highhouse has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Highhouse accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Highhouse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Highhouse works at
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Highhouse. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Highhouse.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Highhouse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Highhouse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.