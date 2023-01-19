See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Lafayette, IN
Dr. Michael Highhouse, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.0 (30)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Highhouse, MD

Dr. Michael Highhouse, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Lafayette East  and Franciscan Health Rensselaer.

Dr. Highhouse works at Lafayette Orthopaedic Clinic in Lafayette, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Highhouse's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lafayette Orthopaedic Clinic
    1411 S Creasy Ln Ste 120, Lafayette, IN 47905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (765) 447-4165

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Franciscan Health Lafayette East 
  • Franciscan Health Rensselaer

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Humerus Fracture
Stress Fracture of Foot
Arthritis of the Elbow
Treatment frequency



    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Encore Health Network
    • Humana
    • MDwise
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • PHCS
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jan 19, 2023
    Excellent
    JoAnne — Jan 19, 2023
    About Dr. Michael Highhouse, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1447229430
    Education & Certifications

    • Michigan State University
    • University of South Florida / College of Medicine
