Dr. Michael Hill, DO
Dr. Michael Hill, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.
Collaborative Laboratory Services-mount Sinai Campus114 Woodland St, Hartford, CT 06105 Directions (860) 714-6980
Trinity Health of New England Medical group1000 Asylum Ave Ste 3215, Hartford, CT 06105 Directions (860) 714-6980Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Even though he couldn’t help me, as he isn’t addressing aneurysms at this time, he was very knowledgeable and gave us a lot of information as well as referred us to another doctor, very pleasant and wished he could have helped me. Would suggest him in the future.
- Neurology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Dr. Hill has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hill. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hill.
