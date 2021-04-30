Overview of Dr. Michael Hill, DO

Dr. Michael Hill, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Hill works at Saint Francis Hospital in Hartford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.