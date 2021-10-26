Dr. Michael Hillegass, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hillegass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Hillegass, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Hillegass, MD
Dr. Michael Hillegass, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pain Management, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY / BOWMAN GRAY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Hillegass works at
Dr. Hillegass' Office Locations
-
1
MUSC Health West Ashley Medical Pavilion - Epic Center2060 Sam Rittenberg Blvd # E708, Charleston, SC 29407 Directions
-
2
MUSC Health Chuck Dawley Medical Park1106 Chuck Dawley Blvd Bldg A, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions
-
3
MUSC Health Rutledge Tower135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hillegass?
Outstanding comprehensive visit
About Dr. Michael Hillegass, MD
- Pain Management
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1124225552
Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY / BOWMAN GRAY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hillegass has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hillegass accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hillegass using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hillegass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hillegass works at
Dr. Hillegass has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hillegass on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hillegass has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hillegass.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hillegass, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hillegass appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.