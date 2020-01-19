Dr. Michael Hilz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hilz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Hilz, MD is an Urology Specialist in Sherman, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center.
Michael E. Hilz M.d. P.A.600 E Taylor St Ste 3008, Sherman, TX 75090 Directions (903) 893-6166
Hospital Affiliations
- Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hilz is very knowledgeable and effiecent. He gets to the point and listens to the problems. I have had in the past 3 months one medication prescription and two operations to correct problems. The medication was spot on and cured my problem. The operations likewise corrected the problems with only minor uncomfort afterword. Excellent diagnostician and surgeon. Will listen to your problems and come up with solutions. Highly recommend Dr. Hilz
About Dr. Michael Hilz, MD
- Urology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1881687002
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hilz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hilz accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hilz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hilz has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hilz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hilz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hilz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hilz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hilz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.