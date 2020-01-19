Overview of Dr. Michael Hilz, MD

Dr. Michael Hilz, MD is an Urology Specialist in Sherman, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Hilz works at Michael E. Hilz M.d. P.A. in Sherman, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.