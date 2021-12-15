Dr. Michael Hinton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hinton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Hinton, MD
Dr. Michael Hinton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Lake Charles Memorial Hospital and West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital.
M ALAN HINTON MD - Hinton Orthopedics230 W Sale Rd, Lake Charles, LA 70605 Directions (337) 477-5252
Hospital Affiliations
- Lake Charles Memorial Hospital
- West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
There are not enough words to describe how remarkable Dr. Alan Hinton is as a surgeon. He is compassionate and clearly one of the best orthopedic surgeons in the country. His staff is similarly skilled and caring, a rare find in these parts of the country, and a state with mostly failing health care grades - LA turns up 49 and 50 on state health care rankings. A truly gifted surgeon and gem of human being.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1265484539
Education & Certifications
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- La State University
- Charity Hospital of LA
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- McNeese State University
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Dr. Hinton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hinton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hinton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hinton has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Elbow Bursitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hinton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Hinton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hinton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hinton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hinton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.