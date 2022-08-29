Overview

Dr. Michael Hirsch, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West.



Dr. Hirsch works at Pembroke Pines in Pembroke Pines, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.